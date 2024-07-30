Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETSY opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

