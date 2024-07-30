European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERE. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

