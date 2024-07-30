Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.