Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.55. 74,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 214,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

