Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.17. 12,482,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,518,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

