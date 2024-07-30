EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 82.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZPW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 379,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,405. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

