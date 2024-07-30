Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FICO traded up $27.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,616.42. 30,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,788. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.47. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $810.26 and a 52-week high of $1,658.03.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

