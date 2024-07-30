Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FICO traded up $27.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,616.42. 30,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,788. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.47. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $810.26 and a 52-week high of $1,658.03.
In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
