Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock worth $1,224,758,080. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,075. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.