Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 6,116,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

