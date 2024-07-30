Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,068 shares of company stock worth $8,088,556. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,728. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.