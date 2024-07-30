Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.1 %

BSX stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,581,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

