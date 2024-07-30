FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.35 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FAT Brands Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 6,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
