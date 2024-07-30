FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

