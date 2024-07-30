FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $302.01. The company had a trading volume of 320,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

