Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.25 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $63.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00040221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

