Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$33.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 267.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
