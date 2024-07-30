Financial Analysis: Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -155.79% -51.08% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -133.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 644.61 -$66.39 million ($22.29) -0.57 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.19

Analyst Recommendations

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics. Lexeo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lexeo Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

