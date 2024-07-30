First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.50. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First Bancshares traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 204238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bancshares Stock Up 7.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.