First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.50. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First Bancshares traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 204238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
