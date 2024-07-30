First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.15

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 44118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

