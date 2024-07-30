FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

