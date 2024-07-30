Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fiverr International Price Performance
NYSE:FVRR opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $861.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
