Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHCUF opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
