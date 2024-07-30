Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MHCUF opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

