Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 426,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FTK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 1.08. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flotek Industries

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 148,140 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.