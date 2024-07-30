Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:FLS traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 612,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,954. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

