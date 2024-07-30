Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 661,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

