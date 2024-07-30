FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,467.0 days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
