FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,467.0 days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

