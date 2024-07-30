Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.76.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

