Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Zacks reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,036. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $456.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

