Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 19,513,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 53,495,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

