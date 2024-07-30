Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.17

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 20381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.99.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

