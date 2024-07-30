Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the previous session’s volume of 616 shares.The stock last traded at $79.00 and had previously closed at $82.99.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

