Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the previous session’s volume of 616 shares.The stock last traded at $79.00 and had previously closed at $82.99.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
