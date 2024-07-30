Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FORR

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 147,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.