Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.2 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
