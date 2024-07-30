Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of FORT traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 171.80 ($2.21). 1,753,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.07. The stock has a market cap of £355.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 122.20 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.40 ($2.50).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Forterra

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Further Reading

