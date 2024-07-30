Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $84.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBIN. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

