FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 165,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.82. FOX has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

