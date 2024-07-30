Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Declares GBX 0.22 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FOXT remained flat at GBX 67.40 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,742,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,442. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The company has a market capitalization of £204.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.16.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($15,997.40). Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

