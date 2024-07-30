G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

GTHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,045. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

