Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 349,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GAMB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 152,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,496. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.