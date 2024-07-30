Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $505.58

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.58 and last traded at $502.61, with a volume of 269620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.84.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

