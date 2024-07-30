Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,651. Global Dividend Growth Split has a fifty-two week low of 7.65 and a fifty-two week high of 10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

