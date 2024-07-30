Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Dividend Growth Split stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 52-week low of 7.65 and a 52-week high of 10.73.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

About Global Dividend Growth Split

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.