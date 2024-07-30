Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 192,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,372.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

GLP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 18,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.