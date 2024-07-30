Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 2,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.53% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

