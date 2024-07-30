Graham (GHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GHC opened at $812.05 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $729.37.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

