Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $48,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 431,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Shares of GPK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 7,942,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,519. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

