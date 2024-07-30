Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
GPK traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,663. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.03.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPK
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphic Packaging
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.