Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 88,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $610.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

