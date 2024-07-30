Grin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $102,906.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,196.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.28 or 0.00654536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00108187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00079323 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.