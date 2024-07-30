Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 660,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,756. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

