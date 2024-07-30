GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.19 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

